Image caption The van which was stopped on the M5 near Cullompton in Devon

About 30 foreign nationals have been found in the back of a van stopped by police on the M5.

Officers were called at about 07:10 BST to Newlyn, Cornwall, after people were seen getting into the back of a van from a boat.

It was stopped near Cullompton, Devon, at about 09:00 and about 30 people, believed to be Vietnamese, were found inside.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

Inquiries are ongoing, police said.

Three men have been taken into custody and one man has been taken to hospital, where he is under police guard.

The National Crime Agency, UK Border Agency and other relevant partner agencies have been informed, officers added.

Witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.