Image caption Police said a number of items at the property required "expert analysis"

A bomb squad has been called to a house in Devon where a man died.

A number of homes in Spencer Road in Newton Abbot were evacuated after police were called to the property at about 16:15 GMT on Monday.

The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the bomb squad was called because a number of items required "expert analysis", but there was not believed to be any wider public risk.

Emergency services were called to the property following concerns for a man's welfare, police said.

A 200m cordon was put in place, some roads closed and firefighters also called to the scene.

The man has yet to be identified.