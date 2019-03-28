Devon level crossing crash leaves one dead
- 28 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has died in a crash involving a train and a car on a level crossing in Devon.
It happened at the Stoke Canon crossing between Exeter St Davids and Tiverton Parkway at about 07:00 GMT, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.
Services running through those stations may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected until about 20:00.
GWR customers are able to use their tickets on local Stagecoach and First buses.