Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Dr Watt suffered a serious head injury in 2016 after which his work-related stress became worse, the inquest heard

A doctor took his own life after suffering from work-related stress and mental deterioration from a cycling accident, a coroner has concluded.

Dr Alastair Watt, 45, was found dead in a field in North Tawton on 13 December 2017.

He was a diabetes consultant at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust.

The former rugby player and father of two had taken anti-depressants which led him to collapse and suffer hypothermia, an inquest heard.

Coroner Philip Spinney recorded a verdict of suicide at County Hall in Exeter.

A note found after his death said: "I apologise to my family and to the wider health care community in north Devon. They have no responsibility to bear."

The inquest heard Dr Watt suffered a serous head injury in a cycling accident in Wales in 2016.

His mental health deteriorated and he was put on sick leave, but he had a "very strong work ethic" and was "ashamed" at not being able to work.

Image copyright Northern Devon Healthcare Trust Image caption Former rugby player, athlete and cyclist Dr Alastair Watt leaves a wife and 12-year-old twins

Mr Spinney said the accident had had a "profound effect" on Dr Watt and the "stress of work and other factors led to a deterioration in his health", but what triggered his actions was "not clear".

After the inquest Dr Watt's GP wife, Ruth, said: "Doctors who are sick, whether with head injuries, stress, burn out, mental health problems, or any other illness must be actively and properly supported."

Suzanne Tracey, chief executive of Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "He was an incredibly well-respected and well-liked physician and a friend to so many.

"We have tried to take all the learning we can from this very sad case... we will now be looking closely at the outcome of the inquest to see if there is any further learning we can take."