Thief steals Devon seaside resort dog poo bin
- 17 March 2019
Police have been mulling the possible reasons for why someone would steal a dog poo bin from a seaside resort.
It was unscrewed from its mounting and taken at Fisherman's Cove in East Portlemouth, Devon sometime between Tuesday or Wednesday.
"Over the years I've investigated many crimes," said a police spokesman. "Some interesting, some not so. This one is up there on the [interesting] list."
Officers are looking for leads to locate the bin, "but not its contents".