Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Police are appealing for the return of the bin but not its contents

Police have been mulling the possible reasons for why someone would steal a dog poo bin from a seaside resort.

It was unscrewed from its mounting and taken at Fisherman's Cove in East Portlemouth, Devon sometime between Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Over the years I've investigated many crimes," said a police spokesman. "Some interesting, some not so. This one is up there on the [interesting] list."

Officers are looking for leads to locate the bin, "but not its contents".