Image caption The sculpture has been paraded through Plymouth harbour before being delivered to her permanent home

A huge bronze sculpture, believed to be the largest in the UK, is due to arrive outside the Theatre Royal in Plymouth later.

Messenger, a 7m (23ft) tall and 9m (30ft) wide woman in a crouching position, has been paraded into the city on a barge.

The 10-tonne sculpture was made from more than 200 panels at a foundry in Wales by Cornish artist Joseph Hillier.

He was inspired by the movement of an actor rehearsing at the theatre.

Mr Hillier said its name refers to the "pivotal" role of a performer to "breathe life into words".

It is part of a £7.5m regeneration project.

Messenger in numbers

Image copyright Theatre Royal Image caption More than 200 bronze panels were welded together by "master craftsmen and women" in Wales

The sculpture is 7m (23ft) high, 8.7m (29ft) wide and 5.5m (18ft) deep

More than 200 individual bronze panels were combined to make the crouching pose

Thirty craftspeople have worked on the construction

It weighs 10 tonnes

And cost an estimated £450,000.

Image copyright PA Image caption About 30 craftspeople were involved in the sculpture's creation

The theatre said: "We wanted to do something bold that reflected the creativity that is at the heart of the Theatre Royal.

"It will create a unique landmark for the city and strengthen its cultural offering.

"In time it may become one of those iconic statues that destinations become forever associated with."

Visitors will be able to walk between Messenger's legs "into the theatre, like an archway".

The Theatre Royal said it was "by far" the UK's largest bronze sculpture by volume, at 25.6 cubic metres.