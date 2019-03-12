Image caption Mark King was formally censured after breaking the code of conduct last year

A serving councillor who was disciplined for misconduct and fled 7,000 miles to the Philippines has said he fears for his safety if he returns.

Mark King of Torbay, Devon, was accused of multiple breaches of the code of conduct by a woman he developed a personal relationship with.

He fled to Manila in October and claims his family have been victims of online bullying and harassment.

He is still receiving his £8,498 annual allowance from Torbay Council.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, his absence from council meetings is covered by a medical certificate.

Mr King has no immediate plans to return to Devon but says he is still answering queries from constituents in the Cockington with Chelston ward.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark King says he has been living in Manila, capital of the Philippines, since October

"I can work from anywhere in the world - I just happen to be working from Manila," he said.

"I have no immediate plans to return - I am still fearful of what may happen to me."

Mr King was issued with a formal censure over his behaviour as a councillor after an inquiry last year ruled he broke the members' code of conduct.

The council's standards sub-committee also asked for a new investigation into allegations relating to planning, the behaviour of another councillor and the award of contracts.

Mr King has denied any wrongdoing and refused to accept the outcome, claiming it was a political decision not backed up by evidence.

He has been running his online travel business from the Philippines.

Mr King was elected as a Conservative in 2015, but joined the Liberal Democrats in May 2018 before becoming an independent ahead of the standards hearing in September.

He said he has no plans to stand again in May.