A man and a woman have been arrested following claims they were having sex on a coach in public.

The National Express bus had been travelling along the M5 near Cullompton at 22:40 GMT on Monday when officers were called.

The pair, a 29-year-old Bristol man and a 32-year-old woman from Barnstaple, were arrested on suspicion of an act of outraging public decency.

The suspects were later released under investigation.

National Express said in a statement it was "aware of an alleged incident" on board a bus travelling between Blackpool and Plymouth.

The firm added it would "assist the police with any investigation".