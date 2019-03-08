Exmouth boy not guilty of 10-year-old's attempted murder
A teenage boy has been found not guilty of the attempted murder of a 10-year-old girl.
She was found in a stream after being attacked in Exmouth, Devon, on 4 October 2018, Bristol Crown Court heard.
The boy, who is now 17 but was aged 16 at the time, admitted sexually assaulting the girl, but denied raping and attempting to murder her.
Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on an allegation of rape.
The defendant has been remanded in custody pending sentencing.