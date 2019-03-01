Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Flux, 74, was found dead in a property on Midvale Road

A woman has been charged with murder after a 74-year-old man was found dead.

Police were called to Midvale Road, Paignton, at 12:36 GMT on Wednesday, where they found the body of Peter Flux.

He was confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Kaye Burford, 40, of Midvale Road, has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in front of Plymouth Magistrates' Court later.