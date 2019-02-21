Image copyright Dartmoor Zoo Image caption A video on the Dartmoor Zoo Twitter page shows staff in a tug-of-war contest against a tiger

A zoo that has claimed tug-of-war contests between a lion and humans is an "enrichment activity" has been criticised by animal rights groups.

Dartmoor Zoo in Devon is charging visitors £15 to pull a rope attached to meat in the mouths of big cats.

The RSPCA said the tug-of-war "doesn't promote respect" for animals, while Born Free called the practice a "money-making gimmick".

The zoo claimed it's "essential" to mimic conditions in the wild.

Before the tug-of-war begins, a piece of meat is attached to a rope and dragged through the enclosure, where the cat chases and bites it.

From the other side of the enclosure fence, visitors pull on the rope, attempting to pull the meat out of the animal's mouth.

An online petition to stop the contests has received more than 2,000 signatures in six days.

The creator Sue Dally said the zoo is acting "more like a circus" and was turning the animals into "a novelty play thing for tourists".

Dartmoor Zoo said it alternates tugs-of-war daily between its lion and tiger, and added the cats are "not forced to participate in any way".