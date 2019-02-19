Plymouth road collapses after water main bursts
- 19 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A road has collapsed after a burst water main caused heavy flooding in part of Plymouth.
The burst, in the Melville Road area of the city, has seen the streets closed between Alexandra and Cambridge roads near the Ford Primary School.
A "significant" amount of water was running downhill, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
South West Water said it was "hoping to restore water supplies as soon as possible".