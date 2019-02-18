Image caption The woman's body was found near Gwithian in west Cornwall

A 73-year-old woman has been arrested after a body was found at the bottom of the cliffs in Cornwall.

Officers were called by a member of the public who had spotted a woman's body near Gwithian on Friday afternoon.

The dead woman was believed to be a 74-year-old from Wiltshire, officers said. Her next-of-kin have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the arrested woman, from Westbury, Wiltshire, was held on suspicion of aiding or abetting a suicide.

She was later released while inquiries continue.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.