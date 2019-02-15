Image caption Alison Hernandez said there was "no excuse" for speeding

A police and crime commissioner has been caught speeding just one day after receiving a parking ticket.

Alison Hernandez, who holds the role in Devon and Cornwall, tweeted on Friday that she had been caught on camera in her hometown in south Devon.

On Thursday, she revealed she had been issued with a parking ticket after a meeting overran.

Ms Hernandez said there was "no excuse" for speeding and she would be "reflecting" on her driving behaviour.

She said she received Thursday's parking ticket after a community meeting overran in Paignton, Devon.

"Easy to forget the time when engrossed in conversation," she added.