Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The court heard Kim Allison was "completely obsessed" with Nancy Galloway

A former Royal Navy helicopter pilot jailed twice for stalking a woman he met on a dating site is on trial accused of stalking her again.

Kim Allison, 63, met company director Nancy Galloway, 63, from Torquay, in May 2016 but she ended the relationship five months later, a court heard.

Exeter Crown Court was told Mr Allison had contacted Ms Galloway shortly after being released from prison.

Mr Allison, of Yeovil, denies stalking and breaching a restraining order.

The pair had a mutual interest in going on cruises and listening to opera, the court heard.

But after they broke up the abuse started, with hundreds of sexually aggressive emails from Mr Allison to Ms Galloway, jurors were told.

Prosecutor Peter Coombe told the court Mr Allison was handed a restraining order in January 2017, but he carried on stalking Ms Galloway and was jailed in March 2017.

Four days after getting out of prison, Mr Coombe said, he sent Ms Galloway more abusive emails and created an account in her name on a sadomasochistic dating site.

In June 2017 he was jailed for harassment and breaching a restraining order.

Mr Coombe said the online stalking resumed when Mr Allison was released on licence in January 2018.

'Completely obsessed'

He posted a picture of Ms Galloway on a porn website and used his knowledge of the internet to cover his tracks, the jury was told.

It stopped again when he was recalled to finish his sentence in February, the court heard, and started again after Allison was released in August.

Mr Coombe said the defendant set up a page on a porn site and posted a doctored image of Ms Galloway's face with a penis superimposed onto it.

"It is quite plain he was still completely obsessed with her and was still stalking her in all the ways he has done in the past," said Mr Coombe.

The case continues.