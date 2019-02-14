Image caption Flowers were left for the twins Dick and Roger Carter outside the property in Cowick Lane

Police continue to question a 27-year-old man after three men in their 80s - two of whom were believed to have been twins - were found dead.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two 84-year-olds, named locally as Dick and Roger Carter, were discovered in Exeter on Tuesday.

An 80-year-old man was found dead in the city the day before.

The level of violence used against all three led police to link the deaths.

Officers were first called to Bonhay Road at 15:00 GMT on Monday, where they discovered the body of the 80-year-old.

At 13:00 on Tuesday, police found two other men dead at a house in Cowick Lane, about 1.5 miles (2.4km) away.

A police cordon is still in place at the Cowick Lane house and a small collection of floral tributes was added to overnight.



Dick and Roger Carter were born in September 1934, and were both directors of an agricultural company called Traycrop from the early 1990s until it was dissolved in 2004.

Police have so far been unable to trace the family of the 80-year-old man.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the deaths were originally treated as two separate murder investigations but linked them because of "several and significant common factors".

However, Supt Matt Lawler said officers were yet to establish a "clear connection between the parties involved".

Police were still at the house in Bonhay Road, which has a white crime scene tent around the front door.

Emil Sokolov, a 24-year-old student who leaves nearby, said he walked past the house every morning and evening but did not know the man who lived there.

"It's really sad. It's like having two worlds - you have the student area and with the local people, we don't really know that much about them, not in a bad way," he said.

"Students have their own thing and people have their own thing but when something like this happens the two worlds come back together."