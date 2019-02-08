Public school worker had child sex images

Image copyright Google Image caption Kevin Heywood was arrested at the 400-year-old school in 2017

An employee at a £35,000-a-year public school has been banned from working with children after being found with images of child abuse.

Kevin Heywood was traced by the National Crime Agency and arrested at the 400-year-old Blundells School in Tiverton, Devon.

He worked as a storeman at the coeducational boarding and day school.

At Exeter Crown Court, Heywood, 52, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children

The court heard he had 177 images of child abuse on two laptops including some showing children as young as one.

Heywood, of Barrington Street, Tiverton, who was sacked following his arrest at Blundells on 7 September 2017, was sentenced to six months, suspended for two years.

See more news from Cornwall

He was ordered to undergo a sex offenders' treatment programme and to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Recorder Philip Mott QC said the images showed "very young girls who were being made to suffer".

"This was not a victimless crime by any means," he added.

Brian Fitzherbert, defending, said Heywood had not sought out the more extreme images but downloaded them by accident while accessing other photos.

Heywood was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and barred from working with children for life.