A man arrested over the death of a 68-year-old woman found in a public toilet will face no further action.

Regina Paul, known as Marilyn, was discovered with life-threatening head injuries in Yelverton on 25 January.

A 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but police said he will not face any charges.

The death is being treated as unexplained and an inquest has been opened.

Mrs Paul was found in the block on Meavy Lane at about 15:15 GMT. She was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth but died two days later.

Devon and Cornwall Police issued an urgent appeal for witnesses following the incident as officers believed that Mrs Paul had been assaulted.

Det Insp Ian Ringrose, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said they received a "significant amount of information which allowed them to progress [their] investigation".

"Her death continues to be treated as unexplained and a file will be prepared for the coroner," he said.

A force spokesman said the 68-year-old man had been de-arrested and the criminal investigation had been closed.

The inquest at Plymouth Coroner's Court has been adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.