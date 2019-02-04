Image copyright Family picture Image caption Police said Tyler Peck died after taking an 'unknown substance'

A 15-year-old boy who was found dead in a seaside town had taken an "unknown substance", police have said.

The body of Tyler Peck was found on Saturday morning at a house in Salcombe, Devon.

A 39-year-old man from Kingsbridge was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and released on bail.

Det Insp Dave Pebworth, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said it was an "incredibly sad incident".

He urged parents to talk to their children about the risks and potential dangers involved in taking drugs.

Holy Trinity Church in Salcombe has invited people to light a candle in memory of Tyler

Tributes posted on Facebook said Tyler, a pupil at River Dart Academy near Totnes, will be "very much missed" and was "taken too soon".

Police said the death is being treated as an "isolated incident" and they don't believe there is any risk to the wider community.