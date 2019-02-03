Image copyright Hope for Homeless

Winter clothes have been hung along street railings to help the homeless during cold weather.

The clothes were hung up along Union Street in Plymouth by Hope for the Homeless.

Manager Shirley Treloar said: "We've seen so many people shivering in the cold, and we're not always open, so it was the right thing to do."

The idea has taken off, with supporters adding their own clothes to the railings.

Image copyright Hope for Homeless

Hope for the Homeless in Union Street has a bank of clothes which it hands out to to those in need.

Ms Treloar started hanging out the clothes on Saturday.

She said: "As soon as we started a homeless man came along and said, 'Thank you so much'.

"We'll keep it going depending on the weather. For such a simple idea, the response has knocked me for six."