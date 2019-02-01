Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sebastian Hibberd died about 20 minutes after he arrived at Derriford Hospital

The NHS failed to save the life of a six-year-old boy who was throwing up green vomit, an inquest has heard.

Sebastian Hibberd's family made repeated calls to NHS 111 and his GP asking for help but he died about 20 minutes after he arrived at hospital.

His parents Russell and Nataliya said they were "shocked and angered" by their son's "totally avoidable" death.

Senior coroner Ian Arrow said he is considering whether further action is needed to prevent future deaths.

'Three red flags'

Sebastian died of intussusception, when one part of the bowel telescopes into the next, at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth on 12 October 2015.

Calls to the NHS 111 helpline reported he was delirious, had cold hands and feet and had been throwing up green vomit for 48 hours.

Paediatric surgeon Dr Dorothy Kufeji identified these as "three particular red flags" which would indicate that a child was seriously unwell, Plymouth Coroner's Court heard.

Mr Arrow said he is considering making a prevention of future deaths report.

He concluded that there were "several missed opportunities" for Sebastian to receive life-saving treatment.

Image caption The coroner is considering whether further action is needed to prevent future deaths

"Had his condition been recognised and he had received treatment…his life might have been preserved," he said.

Sebastian's GP surgery, the South Western Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST), NHS Pathways, NHS England and NHS England South West carried out investigations and reviews following his death.

But his family said more had to be done.

"Green vomit and cold hands and feet are signs of serious illness, warranting urgent medical attention," Sebastian's parents said.

"Only if parents and the urgent care system recognise these signs will more families be prevented from going through the nightmare we have experienced."

SWAST, which held the contract for providing NHS 111 services at the time, apologised "unreservedly" for the "tragic circumstances surrounding Sebastian's death".

Dr Andy Smith, from the organisation, said: "The trust has identified and implemented a number of significant changes to help prevent such a situation from happening again."