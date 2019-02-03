Image caption Salcombe: The teenager's death is being treated as "unexplained"

A 15-year-old boy has been found dead at a seaside resort town, prompting a police investigation.

The boy's body was found at a house in Salcombe, south Devon, on Saturday morning, said Devon and Cornwall Police.

The teenager's death is being treated as "unexplained" and officers' investigations are ongoing, the force said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.