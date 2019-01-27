Image caption Investigators would like to speak to anyone in the area on Friday at about 13:00 GMT

A woman has died after being attacked in a public toilet.

The woman, in her 60s, was found with "life-threatening head injuries" in the block on Meavy Lane, Yelverton, at about 15:15 GMT on Friday.

She was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth but died in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Prior to her death, a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail. Officers said he was in the care of health professionals.

Police said the 68-year-old arrested man was known to the woman.

"Sadly, I can confirm that the victim passed away in hospital this morning," Det Ch Insp Roy Linden said.

Image caption A police cordon was put up while forensic investigators worked at the scene

"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

"We have received a significant amount of information which has allowed us to progress our investigation.

"I would like to thank the public for the great response to our appeal."

Officers have urged anyone in the area from about 13:30 GMT, who may have information about what happened, to get in touch.