Image caption Police said the victim, in her 60s, has "significant and life-threatening" head injuries

A woman has been seriously injured in an attack at a public toilet.

She was found with "life-threatening head injuries" in the block on Meavy Lane, Yelverton at about 15:15 GMT on Friday, police in Devon said.

The victim, who is in her 60s, was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where she remains in a critical condition.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Image caption Investigators would like to speak to anyone in the area on Friday at about 13:00 GMT

"The injuries the victim sustained are significant and life-threatening, and we are seeking to understand how these were caused," Det Ch Insp Roy Linden said.

"Police believe that there were people in and around the public toilets both in the build-up and prior to the assault."

Officers have urged anyone in the area from about 13:30 GMT to get in touch.