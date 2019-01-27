Image copyright Lee Spencer Image caption Lee Spencer wants to show "no one should be defined by disability"

A former Royal Marine who lost his leg in an accident is attempting to become the fastest person to row the Atlantic.

Lee Spencer, of Yelverton, Devon, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, began the 3,500-mile journey earlier this month in a quest to beat the current able-bodied record.

The 49-year-old told Radio 1 Newsbeat he wanted to prove "no-one should be defined by disability".

Stein Hoff set the current record of 96 days, 12 hours and 45 minutes in 2002.

Mr Spencer, who served in the armed forces for 24 years, lost his right leg beneath the knee when he was struck by debris from a car engine after he stopped to help an injured motorist.

Image copyright Lee Spencer Image caption Mr Spencer had to stop in the Canary Islands for repairs

He hopes to set two new world records by becoming the first physically disabled person to make the crossing solo and unsupported and by beating the current able-bodied record.

To do this he has challenged himself to complete the epic journey from Portimão in Portugal to Cayenne in French Guiana in 60 to 70 days.

He said he was so determined to make the trip in record time that he had only taken 90 days worth of food.

Mr Spencer set off on 9 January but was forced to stop in the Canary Islands on Tuesday after his navigation system stopped working.

He is set to resume the trek on Saturday following essential repairs.

In 2016 he was part of a team of four ex-servicemen who became the first amputees to cross the Atlantic.