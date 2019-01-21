Image copyright Google Image caption Russell O'Connor walked into the police station through an unlocked door

A man has admitted stealing handcuffs, a baton, uniform and the keys to two patrol cars from an unlocked police station.

Russell O'Connor, 36, went to Totnes police station in Devon to ask for help but found the door open and no-one inside, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Judge David Evans warned O'Connor to expect a jail term.

He also asked police to explain how a "member of the public got into an unmanned police station".

"That is worthy of as much investigation as possible," he said.

'Desperate state'

Emily Cook, prosecuting, said there was no damage to the door that O'Connor used to enter the police station last December.

Paul Dentith, defending, said O'Connor went to the police station because he was in a state of mental turmoil and wanted help.

"He says he was upset and depressed and worried he was going to harm himself.

"He contacted the police on the phone outside the station and said he was in a desperate state," he said.

"When he saw there was nobody to help and saw there were windows open and lights on, he thought it was an operational station.

"He went in through a door which was not closed properly."

O'Connor, of Redruth, Cornwall, entered the station twice on 21 December and took a collection of police kit including incapacitant spray, a baton, handcuffs, torches, car keys, a marked fleece, an electronic notebook and a lock-picking device.

He admitted two counts of burglary, possessing of offensive weapons in relation to the baton and spray, and possession of cannabis.

O'Connor was remanded in custody and Judge Evans adjourned the case so a mental health assessment could be made.