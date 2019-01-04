Image copyright APEX Image caption Ron Easton was hidden in a gulley on the flat roof of his home for three days

A 102-year-old man who fell and got stuck on his roof for three days while adjusting his TV aerial later died of pneumonia, an inquest heard.

Ron Easton, known as Ton-Up Ron, died in hospital nine days after he was rescued from his house in Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon, on 24 October.

The former racing driver fell into a "small, shallow gulley" and was unable to move, developing bronchopneumonia.

Senior coroner Ian Arrow recorded Mr Easton's death as accidental.

Plymouth Coroner's Court heard his death was "unusual in circumstance".

Dr Peter Pollock, his GP, told the court that Mr Easton had been fit and well before the fall.

He said he had "no concerns" about Mr Easton's health though he did smoke a pipe in the evenings.

Mr Arrow said the coroner's office had been struck by Mr Easton's "adventurous spirit".

Dr Sarah-Anne Milne, from Derriford Hospital, said Mr Easton died of bronchopneumonia caused by falling over and being unable to move.

She also listed coronary heart disease as a contributing factor.