Image copyright Natasha Sale Image caption Cervical cancer screening campaigner Natasha Sale died six days after her 31st birthday

A mum who campaigned to lower the cervical screening age from 25 to 18 has died of cancer aged 31.

Natasha Sale, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, launched an online petition in August.

The mum of four, from Newton Abbot, Devon, achieved more than 78,000 signatures before her death.

Her supporters are now trying to get more than 100,000 before 3 February so that the issue will get debated in Parliament.

"It's too late for me but it's not too late for the next generation of young ladies," Ms Sale wrote in August.

"By reducing the age of smear tests and cervical screenings today we can save lives, we can tackle cell changes early and prevent cervical cancer.

"If I can do anything with my life I want to make this change happen."

Image copyright Natasha's Army Image caption The mum of four leaves behind Josh, 12, Ella, 11, Lily, nine and four-year-old Oakley

Her friends and supporters launched Natasha's Army to continue the campaign with the aim of helping women "lose the fear and get the smear".

Best friend Amanda Scott, 30, said the group wanted to carry on Ms Sale's mission to get 100,000 signatures following her death.

She added that Natasha's Army was also raising money to support her friend's young family.

Image copyright Amanda Scott Image caption Best friend Amanda Scott said Natasha's Army would carry on Ms Sale's campaign

Ms Sale, who died on 28 December, six days after her birthday, left behind her partner Dean and children Josh, 12, Ella, 11, Lily, nine, and four-year-old Oakley.

Writing in response to her petition in September, the government said it had "accepted the UK National Screening Committee recommendation that the first invitation for cervical screening should be offered at age 25".

It said cervical cancer in women under that age was very rare.