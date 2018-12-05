Image copyright PC Jane Bickley Image caption The van was caught on a Devon and Cornwall Police van's speed camera

A giant Christmas tree being transported on top of a van on a dual carriageway has left police lost fir words.

The image was taken by one of Devon and Cornwall Police's speed camera vans on the A38 on the weekend.

PC Jane Bickley shared the "shocking" image on Twitter as a warning to other drivers travelling with large loads.

"We all know it's a hectic time of year but please consider the suitability of your vehicle," she said.

The image has attracted a number of comments on social media, with one Twitter user calling it "seriously stupid".

Others pointed out the fact that the driver had put a high-vis jacket on the end of the tree.

It's the attempt at making it safe with a hi vis that gets me 😂 — Neil Sean (@Neil_Beasley) December 5, 2018

