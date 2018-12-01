Image copyright Sue Jones Image caption The heirlooms belonged to Sue Jones' mother Gladys Richards, pictured with husband Ivan

Jewellery hidden in a beanbag for safekeeping has been accidentally sold for £2 at a car boot sale.

Sue Jones, 65, stashed her mother's jewellery in the pink and white beanbag before going on holiday in October 2017.

She sold it at the Exmouth Archers Car Boot Sale in August, but has only recently realised her mistake.

Mrs Jones is now desperately searching for the gold and silver jewellery, which was inside a green jewellery box.

The items, which have a high sentimental value, belonged to her late mother Gladys Richards, who died in 1990.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sue Jones sold her mother's jewellery at a car boot sale like this one

Mrs Jones realised her mistake three weeks ago, following a conversation with a friend.

"It's my own stupid fault," she said.

"But I can't do any more than try."

She said she thought she sold the beanbag to a woman in her 20s, who had been at the car boot sale with her family.

It is described as small and pink with white hearts on it.

