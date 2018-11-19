Image copyright Kingsbridge Police Image caption A double-decker was stolen and driven around Dartmouth

Three children have been arrested after a double-decker bus was stolen and driven around Dartmouth.

Kingsbridge Police were called to the town's park and ride on Townstal Road at about 16:40 GMT on Sunday.

Three boys, aged between 13 and 14, were detained in a nearby field and arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle-taking.

Police said the suspects were taken home and de-arrested and would attend a voluntary interview at a later date.

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers discovered the damaged double-decker at the town's park and ride

Police said officers were called to the park and ride opposite Dartmouth Leisure Centre following reports of the bus theft.

On arrival, officers discovered the damaged double-decker and found that the suspects, a 13-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys, had fled the scene.

Stagecoach, the firm believed to own the bus, have been contacted for a statement.

Police have asked anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.