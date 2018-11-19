Three children arrested after double-decker bus joyride
Three children have been arrested after a double-decker bus was stolen and driven around Dartmouth.
Kingsbridge Police were called to the town's park and ride on Townstal Road at about 16:40 GMT on Sunday.
Three boys, aged between 13 and 14, were detained in a nearby field and arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle-taking.
Police said the suspects were taken home and de-arrested and would attend a voluntary interview at a later date.
Police said officers were called to the park and ride opposite Dartmouth Leisure Centre following reports of the bus theft.
On arrival, officers discovered the damaged double-decker and found that the suspects, a 13-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys, had fled the scene.
Stagecoach, the firm believed to own the bus, have been contacted for a statement.
Police have asked anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.