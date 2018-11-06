Devon

Lorry fire on A30 in Devon causes disruption

  • 6 November 2018
A30 lorry fire. Pic: Highways England Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire

A fire ripped through a lorry on a dual carriageway, causing its tyres to explode and burning it to a shell.

The "intense" blaze happened on the A30 in Devon at about 23:00 GMT on Monday.

Repair and recovery work caused two-mile tailbacks on the commuter route into Exeter on Tuesday morning.

Highways England said the road was expected to be closed until midnight while maintenance work is carried out and the vehicle is dismantled. No-one was hurt.

The road between Fingle Glenn and Ide remains closed.

Latest news and stories from Devon

Image copyright Highways England
Image caption Highways bosses said the vehicle would have to be dismantled as part of its removal

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites