A farmer has been found guilty of causing the death of a 20-year-old woman whose hair became entangled in a milling machine.

Lauren Scott was operating the 1940s machine at Springfield Farm near Dawlish, Devon, in March last year.

A plastic cover was broken and dented, leaving a rotating shaft exposed, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Neil Carpenter, 45, who owned the land, was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The milling machine had been converted from steam power to run via a drive shaft attached to a tractor.

Carpenter claimed he had no idea volunteer worker Miss Scott had been using it until he "heard a bang" and found her on the ground near machine.

The farmer, who has additionally pleaded guilty to two health and safety offences, will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Judge Mr Justice Dingemans said a prison sentence was "inevitable".