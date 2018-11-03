Devon man, 102, dies after being stuck on roof for three days
An elderly man who was stuck on the roof of his house for three days has died in hospital.
Ron Easton, 102, was found in a gulley on his flat roof at Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon, on 24 October after his neighbour became concerned at a build-up of milk bottles and papers.
It is thought the former racing driver - known locally as "Ton-Up Ron" - fell while attempting to fix his aerial.
He was taken to hospital in Plymouth but died on Friday, his family said.
Mr Easton was given the nickname because of his love of cars and before his accident could be seen driving around the area in his blue MG.
A flag in the village has been lowered to half mast, with a local tribute saying "Ton-Up Ron RIP".
Louise Wainwright, editor of newsletter Bigbury News, said the incident had raised questions about community and checking on neighbours.
"Ron was a very private man... it's very sad," she said.