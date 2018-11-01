Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found with "life-threatening" injuries in a street.

Police were called to California Gardens, Efford, Plymouth at about 20:15 GMT on Wednesday to reports of a woman having collapsed.

The woman, in her 20s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene and are appealing for witnesses.

