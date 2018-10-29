Image copyright Matthew Dart Image caption The fire has burst through the roof of the building in Torquay

A large fire has broken out in a building close to Torquay Harbour.

Flames have burst through the roof of the commercial building on Victoria Parade and the fire is likely to burn for some time, firefighters said.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue has sent eight crews to tackle the fire, which has closed surrounding roads.

The fire service said the blaze was initially reported as being within Jack's Waterfront cafe on Victoria Parade, but this is unconfirmed.

The building has been evacuated and there have been no injuries reported.

Image copyright Ian Morgan Image caption The fire service has warned that the fire is likely to continue for some time

Image copyright Chris Ellis Image caption Victoria Parade has been closed in both directions as emergency services tackle the fire