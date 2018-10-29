Fire breaks out in Torquay harbour building
A large fire has broken out in a building close to Torquay Harbour.
Flames have burst through the roof of the commercial building on Victoria Parade and the fire is likely to burn for some time, firefighters said.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue has sent eight crews to tackle the fire, which has closed surrounding roads.
The fire service said the blaze was initially reported as being within Jack's Waterfront cafe on Victoria Parade, but this is unconfirmed.
The building has been evacuated and there have been no injuries reported.