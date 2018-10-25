Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aaron Reilly (left) and Joshua Brock were found unconscious at the Pryzm nightclub in Plymouth

A 19-year-old man has admitted supplying MDMA to two friends who were found unconscious at a nightclub and later died.

At Plymouth Magistrates' Court, Charlie Gregory, of Chagford, admitted one count of possessing the class-A drug and four counts of supplying it.

Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock, both 19, had taken the drug at Pryzm nightclub in Plymouth, an inquest heard.

Gregory was released on bail to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 1 November.