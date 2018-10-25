Image caption Ron Easton was found after what is thought to be three days on the flat roof of his house

A 102-year-old man spent three nights on the roof of his house after falling over and getting stuck.

The man, named locally as Ron Easton, was found on Wednesday on his flat roof in Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon.

The former racing driver - known as "Ton-Up Ron" - was airlifted to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Trish Bagley, who delivers milk and papers to Mr Easton, raised the alarm after finding two unopened bottles.

Image caption Trish Bagley found Ron Easton, 102, after what is thought to be three days on the roof of his house

When Ms Bagley arrived at Mr Easton's property on Wednesday morning, there was no answer to the door or his phone.

"I thought he was asleep but I needed to get someone to have a look," she said.

A local shopkeeper called a maintenance man who found Mr Easton on the roof of the house in Marine Drive.

He was brought down by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and flown to hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Derriford Hospital confirmed on Thursday morning that he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Image caption This is the roof where Ron Easton was found.

Ms Bagley said: "I had no idea he was there, I just knew something was wrong.

"He always takes his milk in every day so alarm bells rang - Monday and Tuesday's milk was there so he was probably there from Sunday."

The BBC was told Mr Easton may have been adjusting his TV aerial.

Image caption It is thought Mr Easton may have been fixing his TV aerial when he became stuck on this roof.

"The ladder was on the wrong side of the house so no-one could see it," said Ms Bagley.

"He must have slipped or something, we just don't know.

"He's a strong man. He's always out in the garden. Hopefully he will make a full recovery."