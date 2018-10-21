Devon

Man arrested after teen dies in Cullompton car crash

  • 21 October 2018
B3181 Image copyright Google
Image caption The road has been closed in both directions between Cullompton and Willand

A man has arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a teenager died in a car crash on a country road.

The boy was a passenger in the car which crashed on the B3181 at Five Bridges, near Cullompton, in Devon at 01:45 BST on Sunday, police said.

No other vehicles were involved, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The road has been closed in both directions between Cullompton and Willand.

