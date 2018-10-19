Image copyright Made-Well Image caption 'Elizabeth' was made by staff and users of the centre

A pink life-size model of an Indian elephant has been stolen from a day care centre.

The 8ft (2.4m) tall artwork, nicknamed Elizabeth, was taken from the Made-Well centre in Hatherleigh, Devon.

The theft left clients at the centre, some of whom have mental health and learning disabilities, "very upset" staff said.

Police believe the thieves struck between 16:00 BST on Thursday 18 October and 08:00 the following day.

A force spokeswoman said: "It is unknown how the elephant was moved from its original location."

It had been attached to a wooden plinth at the centre on West Fishleigh Farm, in Hatherleigh, overlooking a nearby road.

Assistant manager Sue Howard said staff and users of the centre had worked "incredibly hard" to build Elizabeth and no charges would be brought if she was returned.

"Personally I was in tears because I'm the person who has to tell our clients that she's gone missing," Ms Howard said.

"Made-Well is all about helping people to achieve things and they achieved the most wonderful project, and now someone has just decided to take it away from them."