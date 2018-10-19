Man hit by car in Plymouth dies
- 19 October 2018
A man in his 60s was killed when he was hit by a car in Plymouth.
He was pronounced dead at the scene on St Levan Road at about 00:40 BST, police said.
Two men, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody and are due to be questioned.
Police have appealed for witnesses and said efforts were under way to find the victim's next-of-kin.