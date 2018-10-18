Man faces jail after police raid finds several guns
A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possessing two handguns.
Christopher Jackson, of Chudleigh Road, Kingsteignton, was previously convicted of possessing a World War One Luger pistol.
The charges came following a police raid on 5 July where officers seized four air rifles with telescopic sights, two handguns, a bayonet and a sword.
Exeter Crown Court heard Jackson now faces a five year jail term.
His not guilty pleas to importing a pistol and possessing a stun gun were accepted.
He is now liable to a five year mandatory sentence.
However, the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and Jackson was remanded in custody.
Prosecuting, Mr William Hunter said the 30-year-old also had a previous conviction for possessing a World War One Luger pistol in 2014.
He had received a suspended sentence for that, which was activated after being convicted for a racially aggravated attack a year later.
As a result of serving the two-year sentence, Jackson was prohibited from owning any sort of firearm.
Mr Kevin Hopper, defending, said Jackson did not realise it was illegal to own the Luger, which was a family heirloom handed down by his grandfather, who had fought in the trenches.