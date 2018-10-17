Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Keira's organs were donated to four people after her death

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who died in a head-on collision may have fallen asleep at the wheel, an inquest has heard.

Keira Ball suffered head and neck injuries in the crash on the A361 near West Buckland, Devon, on 30 July 2017.

Her mother Loanna and brother Bradley were both seriously injured.

The inquest at South Molton Town Hall heard it was possible Mrs Ball had experienced a period of "micro sleep" or had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Coroner Philip Spinney said it was also possible that she had been distracted by something in the vehicle but there was "no evidence to suggest this was intentional".

Latest news for Devon and Cornwall

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption The nine-year-old suffered fatal head and neck injuries

Collision investigator PC Melissa Inness said Mrs Ball was travelling between 45-55mph towards Barnstaple at about 11:35 BST when she collided with a Ford Ranger towing a cattle trailer.

Mrs Ball, who the inquest heard has no memory of the crash, was airlifted to Bristol Southmead Hospital while Keira and her brother Bradley were taken to Bristol Children's Hospital.

Witness Michael Adams told the inquest he heard an "almighty collision" when Mrs Ball's car veered diagonally into the path of the oncoming pickup truck.

William Paddon, the driver of the other vehicle, said he did not remember the crash.

'Almighty collision'

The inquest heard there were no defects to either vehicle or the road that could have contributed and neither driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Mr Spinney concluded Keira died on 1 August as a result of a road traffic collision.

Her organs were donated to four people including Max Johnson, 10, who was given her heart.

A statement from the family said: "The inquest and issuing of the death certificate will enable us to draw a line under the formal aspect of this tragedy. The loss of our beautiful daughter will never be forgotten."