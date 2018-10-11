Image copyright Janine Southard Image caption Janine Southard's cat Merri was found to have been shot in the lung

A cat has died after an air rifle pellet was found in its lungs during routine surgery.

The death comes after two other cats were shot within a mile of each other near Mirador Place, Plymouth, over the past month.

They survived being hit in the leg and being shot in the eye but it is unclear when the feline named Merri was attacked before it died on Wednesday.

Owner Janine Southard was "gutted". Police have been investigating.

Ms Southard sent out a warning to "anyone with cats" living in the area after vets said the pellet found during surgery had caused Merri's death.

Image copyright Janine Southard Image caption Merri the cat was having routine surgery when vets found a pellet

Earlier this month a cat named Bruno lost an eye after being shot five times.

A vet said it must have been "pinned down" when it was hit in the head, leg and shoulders.

The vet told owner Sarah Collins the thought of her pet being cornered and attacked had made him cry.

Image copyright Christopher Quevatre Image caption Bruno lost an eye after being shot five times

Image copyright Plymouth Veterinary Group Image caption Vets found the pellet in Bruno's eye socket during emergency surgery

On 18 September Sylvia French said her three-year-old cat named Marley was shot in the leg in a "heartbreaking" attack in Mirador Place.

"I'd like to see someone investigate or go door-to-door to see who's got this air rifle and going round shooting animals," she said at the time.

The RSPCA said: "Causing unnecessary suffering to a cat in this way is an offence and at the moment carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and/or unlimited fine."