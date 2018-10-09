Devon

'Fishing crew' in hospital after 20ft Plymouth harbour wall fall

  • 9 October 2018
rescue scene Image copyright RNLI
Image caption It is believed the two men who were pulled from the water were part of a fishing crew

Two men believed to be part of a fishing crew have fallen 20ft (6m) from a harbour wall.

One man was found in the water and the other was "unconscious on metal fishing equipment" near Victoria Wharf in Plymouth at 23:50 BST on Monday.

One remains in intensive care in hospital, while the other is "awake and talking", police said.

A man, from Dumfries, has been arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol while on a boat.

The 49-year-old is being held under the Railway & Transport Safety Act 2003 and remains in police custody.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has launched an investigation.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites