Image copyright RNLI Image caption It is believed the two men who were pulled from the water were part of a fishing crew

Two men believed to be part of a fishing crew have fallen 20ft (6m) from a harbour wall.

One man was found in the water and the other was "unconscious on metal fishing equipment" near Victoria Wharf in Plymouth at 23:50 BST on Monday.

One remains in intensive care in hospital, while the other is "awake and talking", police said.

A man, from Dumfries, has been arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol while on a boat.

The 49-year-old is being held under the Railway & Transport Safety Act 2003 and remains in police custody.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has launched an investigation.