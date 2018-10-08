Image caption Gavin Williamson made the announcement from the deck of HMS Montrose

The Royal Navy's new Type 26 frigates are to be based at Devonport Naval Base in Plymouth.

The announcement was made by Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who was on board HMS Montrose in Plymouth Sound.

There had been speculation that the eight frigates would be split between Plymouth and Portsmouth.

The global combat ship, which is primarily designed for anti-submarine warfare, is due to enter service in the early 2020s.

Labour MP Luke Pollard said it was a "big day", tweeting: "As Devonport's MP I hope it gives us the security and future our fantastic armed forces and civilians who support the fleet deserve."

The frigates are currently being built at BAE's Govan and Scotstoun yards on the River Clyde in Glasgow.

They will partially replace the Type 23 frigate and each ship will carry a crew of 118.

It will have a top speed of more than 26 knots and a range of 7,000 nautical miles.