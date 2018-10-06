Pedestrian killed in car crash
- 6 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in the early hours.
The crash happened at about 02:30 BST on the A382 between Newton Abbot and Bovey Tracey in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
The 47-year-old driver was uninjured and the road, which was closed for several hours for crash investigators, has since reopened.