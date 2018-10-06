Devon

Pedestrian killed in car crash

  • 6 October 2018

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in the early hours.

The crash happened at about 02:30 BST on the A382 between Newton Abbot and Bovey Tracey in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The 47-year-old driver was uninjured and the road, which was closed for several hours for crash investigators, has since reopened.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites