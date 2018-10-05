Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for CCTV from several areas of Exmouth, including Marley Road.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack on a girl, 10.

The girl was found by a member of the public in a "distressed state" near Marley Road in Exmouth on Thursday afternoon, police said.

She was taken to her home, where emergency services were contacted, and was then taken to hospital where she is being supported by specialists.

The teenage boy remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area at the time to come forward.

Supt Matt Lawler from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Whilst extremely rare, this is a serious event for the area and we have significant resources working on this investigation, led by the force's Major Crime Investigation team".

"We are asking that anyone in the immediate area of Marley Road [on Thursday] or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area in the past few days, no matter how insignificant they feel it could be, to contact the police.