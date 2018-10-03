Image copyright Apex Image caption The photos appear to show a child being held and dangled right by an estimated 100ft drop drop

A man has been photographed apparently swinging and dangling a child close to the edge of cliffs in south Devon.

The photos, taken at Dawlish Warren, appear to show a child being held very close to a drop estimated to be 100ft (33m), the Apex News agency reported.

The red sandstone cliffs on the coast between Dawlish and Sidmouth are known for landslips and rock falls.

The people in the photograph, taken on Saturday, have not been traced and police say they received no reports.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said in a statement that it "couldn't stress enough how important it is to keep back from the edge".

"There is no safe place to be - some of the cracks that have appeared have been several feet away from the edge," it added.