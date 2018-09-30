Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot in the chest, abdomen and hand with an air rifle

A man has been shot multiple times with an air rifle as he walked home from a night out.

The victim, in his 40s, was in the Oxford Grove area of Ilfracombe, Devon, when he was shot in the chest, abdomen and hand.

Officers described the shooting, which took place at about 02:30 BST, as a "random act". The victim did not see his attacker.

His injuries are not life-threatening and police have appealed for witnesses.