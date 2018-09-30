Man shot multiple times with air rifle in Ilfracombe
- 30 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been shot multiple times with an air rifle as he walked home from a night out.
The victim, in his 40s, was in the Oxford Grove area of Ilfracombe, Devon, when he was shot in the chest, abdomen and hand.
Officers described the shooting, which took place at about 02:30 BST, as a "random act". The victim did not see his attacker.
His injuries are not life-threatening and police have appealed for witnesses.